Casella Waste Systems acquires Boon & Sons and Oceanside Rubbish

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) has acquired the assets of Boon & Sons, Inc. and of Oceanside Rubbish, Inc., both transactions closed on November 1.

The Company expects to generate ~$16M of annualized revenues from the Boon and Oceanside acquisitions.

“With the acquisition of Boon and Oceanside, we have acquired roughly $70M of annualized revenues during 2018, which puts us ahead of our goal of $20M to $40M per year of acquisition or development activity,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “Further, our active pipeline of potential acquisition targets remains robust coming into 2019.”