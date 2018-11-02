Newmark Group announces pricing of senior notes

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) has priced an offering of $550M of 6.125% unsecured Senior Notes due 2023. Closing date November 6.

The Notes bear an interest rate of 6.125% per annum, payable on each May 15 and November 15, beginning on May 15, 2019, and will mature on November 15, 2023.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding related party debt and intercompany loans owed to or guaranteed by its parent company BGC Partners, Inc., including the Company's $134M of bank term loan debt.