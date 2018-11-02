Kia Motors America updates October sales

Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) units sales rose 1.6% to 45,102 in October.

Double digit growth for Rio +45%, Niro +11% and Sportage models +10%.

YTD Kia sales decreased 1% to 497,144 units.

"With the Forte's best-ever October sales and three additional models realizing double-digit sales growth, we are confident that Kia's sales momentum will remain positive well into the first quarter of 2019," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "This upward trajectory will be bolstered by the wide variety of new product introductions Kia has scheduled over the coming months that will continue driving traffic and attracting new customers to the Kia brand."