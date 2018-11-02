WarnerMedia accuses DOJ of 'collaborating' with Dish

For the first time in its 40-year history, Warner Media's (NYSE:T) HBO went dark on the Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) following a disagreement over a new distribution deal.

It's getting dirty. AT&T has accused the Justice Department, which opposed its merger with Time Warner, of collaborating with the satellite TV service, while the DOJ sad "this behavior is consistent" with what was predicted as result of the combination.

The appealed antitrust case heads back to court in December.

