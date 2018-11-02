Cinemark +2% after strong quarter

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) reports adjusted EBITDA jumped 9.6% Y/Y to $168.4M in Q3 vs. $153.7M a year ago and $155.0M consensus.

Admissions revenue increased 0.6% to $427.6M during the quarter and concession revenue was up 6.9% to $264.1M. The average ticket price was $6.13 and concession revenue per patron increased 3.0% to $3.78.

The strong performance by the company was underpinned by a North American box office performing ahead of expectations.

Shares of Cinemark are up 2.25% in premarket trading to $43.12.

Previously: Cinemark Holdings beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Nov. 2)