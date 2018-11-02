Novo teams up with Embark in obesity; shares up 1% premarket

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) inks a research collaboration with Copenhagen-based Embark Biotech ApS aimed at discovering new treatments for obesity and its related pathologies via mechanisms that increase energy expenditure.

The partnership will leverage Embark's research platform based on its know-how of receptors that stimulate energy expenditure without triggering the sympathetic nervous system.

Novo will provide research funding while retaining an option to in-license exclusive rights to develop and commercialize related products.

Financial terms are not disclosed.