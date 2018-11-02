Newell Brands +11% after strong profit guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) soars after issuing strong full-year profit guidance, despite falling short of estimates with Q3 sales and EPS.

CEO update: "Our focus on margins and operating cash flow has begun to pay off as we generated strong sequential improvement on both metrics resulting from organization restructuring and diligent cost and working capital management. Core sales results in our continuing business improved sequentially in all segments and regions and we expect that trend to continue into the fourth quarter."

Newell Brands sees FY18 revenue of $8.7B to $9.0B vs. $9.05B consensus and full-year EPS of $2.55 to $$2.75 vs. $2.45 to $$2.65 prior and $2.47 consensus. The company also reaffirms operating cash flow in the range of $900M to $1.2B.

Newell is up 10.88% in premarket trading to $18.35 on volume of 4K shares.

Previously: Newell Brands misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (Nov. 2)