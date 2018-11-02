Gulfport Energy CEO Moore out after unauthorized credit card use

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) CEO Michael Moore stepped down following an internal review that found he had made personal charges to a company credit card and used the company’s chartered aircraft without permission, according to an SEC filing.

GPOR said its review, concluded this week, found that the personal charges to the credit card, which dated to 2007, had been repaid periodically and that there were no current outstanding charges but interest charges totaled more than $9K.

Although the charges were recorded and reported correctly in the company’s financial statements, GPOR said, “such personal charges may have constituted personal loans,” which are barred under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.