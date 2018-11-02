BofAML steps to Apple sideline after earnings

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Buy to Neutral and drops its target from $220 to $235.

Wamsi Mohan cites slower growth in App Store revenue (especially in China), the December quarter guidance implying weaker-than-expected iPhone unit sales, and weaker growth in emerging markets because of the dollar’s strength.

Mohan also notes that investors will interpret Apple ending iPhone unit sales as a negative.

Mohan: “Post results we are incrementally concerned that not all the weakness is capture in N/T and we are likely to see further negative estimate.”

Apple shares are down 6% premarket to $208.92.

