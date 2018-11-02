Sizzling growth numbers again from MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is slightly higher in early trading after topping estimates on both lines of its Q3 report.

The company reported gross payment volume of $4.55B (+70% F/X-neutral) during the quarter and gross merchanduise volume of $3.00B. (+28% F/X-neutral)

Transactions were up 67% to 103.9M. Mobile gross merchandise volume penetration grew 19.5% to reach 58.1%.

Gross margin fell to 47.8% of sales from 57.7% a year ago as free shipping subsidies faded away.

MELI +0.4% premarket to $343.00.

