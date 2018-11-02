Roche recalls CoaguChek test strips due to risk of erroneous results

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) diagnostics unit is voluntarily recalling more than 1.1M packages of certain lots of test strips used with its CoaguChek XS PT device due to the risk of higher-than-actual results when testing for blood levels of warfarin, a blood thinner taken by patients who are at risk of developing clots.

The FDA has categorized the recall as Class 1, the most serious since significant injury or death could occur if patients are prescribed the wrong dose of warfarin based on the erroneous results.