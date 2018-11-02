Extreme Networks announces $60M share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) has authorized to repurchase up to $60M of its common stock over the next two years, funded using the Company's working capital.

Any shares acquired will be available for general corporate purposes.

"After completing two acquisitions in the span of a year and investing in integrating these assets, we recently paid down a portion of our debt and now expect to generate strong cash flow," said Ed Meyercord, Extreme's President and CEO. "We started off fiscal year 2019 with strong cash collections. Combined with the strength of our existing balance sheet, and our Board's commitment to fiscal responsibility, this stock buyback program will help us improve shareholder value and minimize dilution from our equity programs," added Meyercord.