More on Willis Towers Watson +4.8% after Q3 beats, guidance raised

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) gains 4.8% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS beats and 2018 guidance raised.

Excluding a new revenue recognition accounting rule, full-year 2018 EPS guidance increases to $10.12-$10.32 from $9.88-$10.12 range given in Q2 earnings release; consensus est. $9.60.

Still sees 2018 constant-currency organic revenue growth about 3%-4%.

Sees 2018 tax rate at 20%-21% vs. prior range of 22%-23%.

Q3 adjusted EPS, excluding ASC 606 impact, of $1.62; including the accounting rule impact, Q3 adjusted EPS was $1.32; either way, exceeds consensus estimate of $1.13.

Sees total integration spending close to $180M for year; as a result, expects FY2019 adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of at least 50 basis points.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin (excluding revenue standard) 19.4% vs. 17.4% in year-ago period.

Q3 revenue, excluding ASC 606, $1.90B, vs. $1.85B a year ago; beats consensus by $30M.

