Weight Watchers -14% after revenue miss

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) reports that its subscriber count at the end of Q3 was up 24.9%, driven by growth in all major geographic market. End of period digital subscribers were up 36.5% and end of period digital + studio subscribers rose 7.5%.

Service revenue was up 15.2% on a constant currency basis.

Operating income jumped 31.1% to $118.9M as sales leverage kicked in. EPS was up to $1.00 from $0.65 a year ago.

Looking ahead, Weight Watchers lifts full-year guidance to $31.5 to $3.25 vs. $3.10 to $3.25 prior.

Shares of Weight Watchers are down 13.85% premarket to $59.00 due in part to the high expectations going into the report.

