Buckeye Partners -6% after Q3 results; to sell VTTI stake for $975M

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) -6.7% pre-market after reporting a Q3 GAAP loss of $4.86/share and a slight Y/Y drop in revenues to $909M.

BPL says it took a $537M non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the quarter, related primarily to its Caribbean assets, following an interim assessment that was initiated in conjunction with the completion of its strategic review.

As part of the review, BPL says it agrees to sell its 50% equity interest in VTTI, the storage company led by oil trading house Vitol, for $975M; BPL bought the stake two years ago for $1.15B.

BPL also agrees to sell a package of non-integrated domestic pipeline and terminal assets for $450M.

BPL also will cut its quarterly cash distribution to $0.75/unit, or $3.00/unit on an annual basis.