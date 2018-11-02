Alibaba +4.6% despite Q2 revenue miss, reduced FY guide

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) gains 4.6% on Q2 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue by about 1% even with 54% Y/Y revenue growth. FY19 guidance has revenue from 375B to 383B yuan (consensus: 395.75B yuan), a 4% to 6% adjustment from the original revenue guide as pressure from the US-China trade war continues.

Revenue breakdown: Core Commerce, $10.6B (+56% Y/Y); Digital Media and Entertainment, $865M (+24%); Innovation Initiatives and Others, $155M (+20%).

Annual active buyers numbered 601M (consensus: 576M). Mobile MAU totaled 666M (consensus: 634M).

Earnings call started at 7:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Peers on the move: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) +3.7% , Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) +3.8% .

Previously: Alibaba beats by $0.33, misses on revenue (Nov. 2)