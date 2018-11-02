AES CFO O’Flynn to take new company role; Pimenta to become new CFO

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) says CFO Tom O’Flynn will transition to a new leadership role focusing on raising third-party capital to help finance the company's growth opportunities.

Deputy CFO Gustavo Pimenta will assume the CFO position; both moves will take effect Jan. 1.

O'Flynn joined AES as CFO and Executive VP in 2012 after serving as an advisor in the power and utility sector for The Blackstone Group and spending eight years as CFO of Public Service Enterprise Group.

Pimenta became Deputy CFO this February after serving as CFO for the company's Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean Strategic Business Unit since 2014 and various leadership roles including CFO at AES Brazil during 2009-14.