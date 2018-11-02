Synchrony -5.2% after Walmart files suit in card portfolio dispute

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) sinks 5.2% in premarket trading after Walmart (NYSE:WMT) files a lawsuit stemming from a dispute over the value of the store's credit-card portfolio that Synchrony had been servicing.

Walmart decided in July to end the Synchrony pact and use Capital One for its credit-card program.

Synchrony responds that the suit is an attempt by Walmart "to exert leverage and avoid the contractually defined process for valuing the loan portfolio."

SYF says it applied the same underwriting and decision-making processes to the Walmart portfolio as it does to all portfolios.

It intends to file substantial claims that will show Walmart "failed in the most basic elements of our contract, including its promotion of the card program both in stores and online."

WMT +0.8% in premarket trading.

Previously: Synchrony Financial cut by Barclays on Walmart account loss (July 30)