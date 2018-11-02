JPMorgan and Barclays bearish on Puma in premarket healthcare analyst action

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) upgraded to Buy with a $450 (19% upside) price target at BTIG Research after yesterday's fiscal Q2 beat. Shares up a fraction premarket.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) upgraded to Buy with a $75 (17% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs after yesterday's Q3 report.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James after bailing on gene therapy for A1AT deficiency. Shares down 31% premarket.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) downgraded to Neutral with a $28 (24% upside) price target after yesterday's Q3 report. Shares down 1% premarket.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) downgraded to Neutral with a $12 (flat) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald after yesterday's Q3 miss. Also downgraded to Neutral with a $12 price target at JPMorgan. Shares down 18% premarket.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush after its Q3 miss. Shares down 4% premarket.