Ruth's Hospitality revised FY2018 outlook

Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) reports company-owned comparable restaurant sales rose 3.7% in Q3.

Traffic grew 1.5% and average check +2.1%

Total restaurant sales increased 17.7% to $93.49M.

Franchise income down 4.5% to $4.03M.

Average unit weekly company-owned sales +6.4% to $92.9K.

Food and beverage costs as a percentage of restaurant sales slipped 360 bps to 28.3%.

Operating margin rate expanded 140 bps to 4.9%.

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter.

FY2018 Guidance: Food and beverage costs: 28.2% to 28.8% of restaurant sales; Restaurant operating expenses: 48% to 48.6% of restaurant sales; Marketing and advertising costs: 3.7% to 3.9% of total revenues; G&A expenses: $34M to $36M; Effective tax rate: 17% to 19%; Capital expenditure: $30M to $32M; Diluted shares outstanding: 30.3M to 30.5M.

