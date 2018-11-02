SoftBank mobile IPO coming December 19?

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) expects to win Tokyo Stock Exchange listing approval for its mobile unit on November 12 with a potential listing date of December 19, according to DealWatch sources.

The listing could be the largest Japan debut in history and will free up more SoftBank cash for investments.

Last month, Bloomberg sources said top underwriters of the IPO had agreed to provide a $9B loan to SoftBank’s Vision Fund to participate.

