ImmunoGen Q3 revenues up 28%; lowers revenue guidance

ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q3 results: Revenues: $10.9M (+28.2%); License and milestone fees: $0.7M; Non-cash royalty revenue: $8.4M (+29.2%); R&D support: $0.4M (-42.9%).

Net Loss: ($46.8M) (+17.5%); Loss Per Share: ($0.32) (+47.5%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $50M - 55M from $60M - 65M; Operating Expenses: $215M - 220M (unch); Cash and cash equivalents: $250M - 255M from $265M - 270M.

Anticipated upcoming events: Data presentation of IMGN779 Phase 1 study at the 2018 ASH Annual Meeting.

Report initial data from IMGN632 Phase 1 study at the 2018 ASH.

Complete enrollment in the FORWARD II cohort before the end of 2018, and report initial data in mid-2019.

Initiate a new expansion cohort in the FORWARD II study in 1Q 2019.

Report top-line results from Phase 3 FORWARD I trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine in 1H 2019.

Previously: ImmunoGen beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 2)