More on Fannie Mae Q3: Sees $4.0B dividend to Treasury

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) sees paying a $4.0B dividend to the U.S. Treasury Department by year-end; though Q3, Fannie has paid $171.8B in dividend to the Treasury.

FNMA -0.3% in premarket trading.

Q3 net income of $4.01B vs. $4.46B in Q2; decrease driven by lower credit-related income due primarily to a reduction in the benefit from the redesignation of loans from held-for-investment to held-for-sale and a smaller improvement in home prices compared with Q2.

Q3 total comprehensive income of $3.98B compares with $4.46B in Q2 and $3.05B a year ago.

Q3 net interest income of $5.37B vs. $5.38B in Q2.

Q3 net fair value gains $386M vs. $229M in Q2.

Expects to remain profitable on an annual basis for the foreseeable future.

