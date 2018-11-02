AbbVie Q3 revenues up 18%; non-GAAP EPS up 55%; raises non-GAAP EPS guidance

AbbVie (ABBV) Q3 results: Revenues: $8,236M (+17.7%).

Q2 global HUMIRA sales of $5.124B, up 9% Y/Y on a reported basis.

Q2 global IMBRUVICA sales of $972M, up 41.3% Y/Y. Q2 global HCV sales were $862M.

Net Income: $2,747M (+68.4%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $3,255M; EPS: $1.81 (+79.2%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.14 (+51.8%).

2018 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $6.43 - 6.45 from $6.47 - 6.57; Non-GAAP EPS: $7.90 - 7.92 from $7.76 - 7.86.

Shares are up 4% premarket.

Previously: AbbVie beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Nov. 2)