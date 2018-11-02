Seagate +2.4% beats on strong Consumer ships, $2.3B repurchase plan

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) gains 2.4% after reporting Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 14% Y/Y revenue growth.

Revenue breakdown: HDD, $2.8B (consensus: $2.78B); Enterprise Systems, Flash and Other, $190M (consensus: $201.8M).

Capacity shipments: Total, 98.8 EB (consensus: 98.9 EB); Enterprise, 45.5 EB (consensus: 50.7 EB); Edge (Client) Non-Compute, 34.6 EB (with 23.4 EB from Consumer Electronics and 11.2 EB from Consumer; consensus: 19.1 EB); Edge (Client) Compute, 18.7 EB (consensus: 29.1 EB).

Other key metrics: FCF, $410M; cash flow from operations, $587M; cash and equivalents, $1.9B; gross margin, 31%; net income $496M.

Repurchase plan: Board approves a repurchase authorization of up to $2.3B outstanding ordinary shares. The addition brings Seagate’s total repurchase authority to $3B.

