More on W.P. Carey Q3: AFFO benefits form acquisitions, rent escalations

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $1.48 rises from $1.37 a year earlier due primarily to increased lease revenue from acquisitions and rent escalations in its real estate portfolio and a tax benefit within its investment management business.
Per-share figure beats consensus estimate by 23 cents.
Revises 2018 AFFO guidance on earlier-than-expected completion of CPA:17 merger.
Now sees 2018 AFFO of $5.34-$5.44 per share; had seen $5.40-$5.50 in Aug. 3, 208 earnings release.
Guidance for investments, dispositions, and G&A expenses are unchanged.
Real estate segment AFFO of $121.M, or $1.12 per share.
Investment volume of $296.3M and gross disposition proceeds of $20.9M during quarter.
Portfolio occupancy of 98.7% at Q3-end; 98.3% pro forma for CPA:17 merger.
Investment management segment AFFO of $38.6M, or 36 cents per share.
