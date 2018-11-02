Financials | Earnings News

More on W.P. Carey Q3: AFFO benefits form acquisitions, rent escalations

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $1.48 rises from $1.37 a year earlier due primarily to increased lease revenue from acquisitions and rent escalations in its real estate portfolio and a tax benefit within its investment management business.

Per-share figure beats consensus estimate by 23 cents.

Revises 2018 AFFO guidance on earlier-than-expected completion of CPA:17 merger.

Now sees 2018 AFFO of $5.34-$5.44 per share; had seen $5.40-$5.50 in Aug. 3, 208 earnings release.

Guidance for investments, dispositions, and G&A expenses are unchanged.

Real estate segment AFFO of $121.M, or $1.12 per share.

    Investment volume of $296.3M and gross disposition proceeds of $20.9M during quarter.

    Portfolio occupancy of 98.7% at Q3-end; 98.3% pro forma for CPA:17 merger.

Investment management segment AFFO of $38.6M, or 36 cents per share.

