Exxon +2% as Q3 earnings top estimates but production falls Y/Y

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) +2.1% pre-market after reporting solid beats for Q3 earnings and revenues, and $11.1B in cash flow from operating activities was the company's highest total since Q3 2014.

XOM says Q3 production fell 2% Y/Y but rose 4% Q/Q to 3.78M boe/day; liquids production gained 6% while natural gas volumes fell 4%, largely due to a continuing near-term shift in U.S. unconventional development from dry gas to liquids.

"We’re pleased with the increase in production from the second quarter of 2018 recognizing it reflects contributions from just one of our key growth areas, the Permian," says CEO Darren Woods. "We expect to continue to increase volumes over time as we ramp up activity in the Permian and new projects start up."

XOM says Permian unconventional production showed strong growth in Q3, with a ramp-up of 38 rigs currently in the Midland and Delaware basins.

Q3 upstream earnings totaled $4.23B vs. $1.57B in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher prices, liquid volumes growth and favorable one-time tax impacts, Q3 downstream earnings totaled $1.64B vs. $1.53B a year ago, helped by higher U.S. margins capturing crude differentials, while chemicals earnings were $713M vs. $1.09B in the year-ago quarter.

Capex during Q3 totaled $6.58B vs. $5.99B in the year-earlier quarter; YTD, capex is $18.08B vs. $14.08B a year ago.