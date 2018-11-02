More on Cross Country Healthcare Q3 results

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN +7.2% ) reports Q3 revenue decrease of 12.2% Y/Y to $200.72M.

Segment revenue: Nurse and Allied Staffing $176.3M (-12% Y/Y); Physician Staffing $21.2M (-15% Y/Y) & Other Human Capital Management Services $3.2M (+3% Y/Y).

Contribution income: Nurse and Allied Staffing $16.5M (-20.3% Y/Y); Physician Staffing $1.3M (-7.1% Y/Y) & Other Human Capital Management Services $0.1M (-66.7% Y/Y).

Average Nurse and Allied Staffing revenue per FTE per day of $276; Average field FTEs were 6,953 (-9.8% Y/Y).

For Physician Staffing, days filled were 13,375 (-14.1% Y/Y) & revenue per day filled $1,582.

Gross profit margin declined 80 bps to 25.7%.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 199 bps to 4.04%.

CFO was $3.8M (+20% Y/Y).

The Company had $28.1M in cash and equivalents and a $91.3M principal balance on our term loan.

Repurchased 33K shares of common stock for $0.3M, at an average market price of $9.08/share.

Q4 Outlook: Revenue: $195-205M; Gross profit margin of 25-25.5%; Adj. EBITDA $8-9M & Adj. EPS $0.01-0.03.

Previously: Cross Country Healthcare misses by $0.01, revenue in-line (Nov. 01 2018)