Cooper Standard to divest anti-vibration systems business

Continental AG to purchase substantially all of Cooper Standard's (NYSE:CPS) anti-vibration business in France and its respective interest in the joint venture in India on the basis of which the parties will pursue signing of an agreement in the next few weeks.

"Our strategic vision is to be a leading global manufacturer in all core product lines we produce," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "While we have extensive automotive anti-vibration systems business in North America, we determined that the best course of action is to divest this product line to a company that will enable the critical focus necessary to expand the business globally."

Financials terms not disclosed.