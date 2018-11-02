Gold Fields faces strike at South Deep mine over planned job cuts

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) says the NUM union at its South Deep mine will go on strike today over the company’s plan to cut ~1,100 jobs, nearly a third of the workforce at the mine.

GFI says it could temporarily halt production at the mine, which contains the majority of gold reserves left in South Africa and accounting for 60% for the company’s mineral reserves.

About 80% of the mine’s workforce are members of the union, and a strike likely would hurt production during its duration.