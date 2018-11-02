Bonds give way after strong October jobs print

October jobs gains of 250K blew through estimates for 192K. September's jobs gain was revised modestly lower, but August's modestly higher - we'll call it a wash. Average job gains over the last three months are now at 218K. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.

The labor force participation rate jumped to 62.9% from 62.7%.

Average hourly earnings rose a nickel to $27.30, with that gauge now up a perky 3.1% Y/Y (inline with expectations).

Bonds are selling off, the 10-year Treasury yield now 4.5 basis points higher to 3.18%. TLT -0.3% , TBT +0.6%

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures have modestly trimmed gains, now higher by 0.7% .

Down prior to the news, the dollar index (NYSEARCA:UUP) has returned to flat on the session, and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has slipped a couple of dollars on the news, now down 0.25% .

Previously: October jobs gain of 250K blows through estimates (Nov. 2)