More on Brookfield Business Partners Q3

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Q3 company FFO of $170M, or $1.31 per limited partnership unit, more than triples from $46M, or 42 cents per unit, a year ago.
CEO Cyrus Madon says Q3 benefited from "increased scale and diversification of our business as a result of acquisitions, organic growth and improvements we have made to our operations."
Acquisition of Westinghouse Electric marks BPY's entry into the infrastructure services segment.
Company FFO by segment:
Business services $26M, down 3% from $40M Y/Y.
Infrastructure services $49M vs. nil.
Energy $36M vs. negative $5M
Industrials $76M vs. $22M.
Q3 revenue $9.99B rose 31% from $7.64B a year ago.
