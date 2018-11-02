More on Brookfield Business Partners Q3

Financials | Earnings News

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Q3 company FFO of $170M, or $1.31 per limited partnership unit, more than triples from $46M, or 42 cents per unit, a year ago.

CEO Cyrus Madon says Q3 benefited from "increased scale and diversification of our business as a result of acquisitions, organic growth and improvements we have made to our operations."

Acquisition of Westinghouse Electric marks BPY's entry into the infrastructure services segment.

Company FFO by segment:

    Business services $26M, down 3% from $40M Y/Y.

    Infrastructure services $49M vs. nil.

    Energy $36M vs. negative $5M

    Industrials $76M vs. $22M.

Q3 revenue $9.99B rose 31% from $7.64B a year ago.

