More on Brookfield Business Partners Q3

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Q3 company FFO of $170M, or $1.31 per limited partnership unit, more than triples from $46M, or 42 cents per unit, a year ago.

CEO Cyrus Madon says Q3 benefited from "increased scale and diversification of our business as a result of acquisitions, organic growth and improvements we have made to our operations."

Acquisition of Westinghouse Electric marks BPY's entry into the infrastructure services segment.

Company FFO by segment: