Craig-Hallum lowers its Cirrus Logic target on downside guide

|About: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)|By:, SA News Editor

Craig-Hallum maintains a Buy rating but lowers its Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) target from $51 to $47 after the downside guidance due to a pull-in of Apple orders from Q3 to Q2.

Firm notes that Cirrus expects strong dollar content growth in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 in Spring 2019 with the company planning to return to a 10% customer in the March quarter. 

Craig-Hallum reduces its estimates but still expects Cirrus to return Y/Y growth in FY20. 

Source: Briefing.com. 

Cirrus shares are flat premarket at $40.25.  

Previously: Cirrus Logic reports Q2 beats, downside guide (Nov. 1)

