Craig-Hallum lowers its Cirrus Logic target on downside guide

Craig-Hallum maintains a Buy rating but lowers its Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) target from $51 to $47 after the downside guidance due to a pull-in of Apple orders from Q3 to Q2.

Firm notes that Cirrus expects strong dollar content growth in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 in Spring 2019 with the company planning to return to a 10% customer in the March quarter.

Craig-Hallum reduces its estimates but still expects Cirrus to return Y/Y growth in FY20.

Source: Briefing.com.

Cirrus shares are flat premarket at $40.25.

Previously: Cirrus Logic reports Q2 beats, downside guide (Nov. 1)