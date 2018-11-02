Sell-siders bearish on Puma Biotech after Q3 disappointment

Sell-side analysts weigh in Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) after it posted Q3 results yesterday that featured less-than-expected sequential growth for top seller Nerlynx (neratinib).

JPMorgan's Cory Kasimov (UNDERWEIGHT/$23) questions the long-term potential of Nerlynx considering an increase in discontinuations and down adjustment of new patient starts.

Barclays' Gena Wang (UNDERWEIGHT/$29) does not expect meaningful Q4 growth in Nerlynx sales and sees limited upside in the adjuvant breast cancer setting and a modest opportunity in third-line metastatic breast cancer.

Goldman's Kennen MacKay (SECTOR PERFORM/$52) believes there may be a sequential decline in Nerlynx sales in Q4.

Cantor's Alethia Young (OVERWEIGHT/$50) also notes the rising number of discontinuations, adding that management's "communication patterns" are "highly challenging and tough to interpret."

Previously: Puma Bio Q3 Nerlynx sales up almost nine-fold; shares down 35% after hours on weak sequential growth (Nov. 1)