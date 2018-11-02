Arbor Realty +3% after Q3 beat, dividend boost

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) climbs 3.0% in premarket trading on Q3 AFFO per share of 42 cents beat consensus estimate by 3 cents and an 8% boost in its quarterly dividend.
Q3 AFFO of 42 cents excludes a one-time loss from early repayment of debt; compares with 25 cents in the year-ago period.
Q3 net interest income of $28.0M vs. $18.3M a year ago.
Agency segment income of $19.3M
Loan originations of $1.41B, up 36% from Q2.
Servicing portfolio of $17.8B, up 4% from Q2
Structured segment income of $16.2M.
Loan originations of $287.5M.
Recognized a $10M gain from litigation settlement.
