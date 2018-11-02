Arbor Realty +3% after Q3 beat, dividend boost

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) climbs 3.0% in premarket trading on Q3 AFFO per share of 42 cents beat consensus estimate by 3 cents and an 8% boost in its quarterly dividend.

Q3 AFFO of 42 cents excludes a one-time loss from early repayment of debt; compares with 25 cents in the year-ago period.

Q3 net interest income of $28.0M vs. $18.3M a year ago.

Agency segment income of $19.3M