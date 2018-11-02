Chevron +2% after Q3 earnings top estimates; quarterly output hits record

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) +2.2% pre-market after Q3 earnings beat Wall Street estimates and revenues rose 12% Y/Y to $44B, although analysts had forecast $47B.

CVX says worldwide net oil equivalent production rose 9% Y/Y to a quarterly record 2.96M boe/day from 2.72M boe/day a year ago, driven by the ramp-up of Wheatstone in Australia and the U.S. Permian Basin.

Q3 U.S. upstream operations earned $828M vs. a year-earlier $26M loss, reflecting higher crude oil realizations and production; CVX says its average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids rose to $62 from $42 a year earlier, and its average sales price of natural gas of $1.80/Mcf was unchanged Y/Y.

International upstream operations in the quarter earned $2.55B vs. $515M a year ago, with the increase due to higher crude oil and natural gas realizations, and higher natural gas sales volumes.

U.S. downstream operations earned $748M vs $640M a year earlier, primarily due to higher equity earnings from the 50%-owned Chevron Phillips Chemical JV and lower tax expense.

International downstream operations earned $625M compared with $1.17B a year ago, largely due to lower gains on asset sales.

Q3 worldwide capex totaled $5.12B vs. $4.45B in the year-ago quarter; YTD capex totals $14.34B vs. $13.38B a year ago.