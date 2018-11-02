More on PRGX Global Q3 results

PRGX Global (PRGX +2.1% ) reports Q3 revenue growth 2% Y/Y to $43.3M.

Recovery Audit Services-US of $28.8M (-6.2% Y/Y); Recovery Audit Services-OUS of $12.2M (+13% Y/Y) & Adjacent Services of $2.3M (+155.6% Y/Y).

Q3 overall margin: Operating increased 455 bps to 8.6%; Adj. EBITDA declined 48 bps to 14.8%; Segment Adj. EBITDA: Recovery Audit Services-US declined 212 bps to 28.8% & Recovery Audit Services-OUS increased 237 bps to 24.6%.

S,G & A expenses $12.5M, the increase was due to planned investments in product development organization and global go-to-market team.

Cash & equivalents of $10.6M; LTD of $17.6M against its $35M revolving credit facility.

2018 Outlook: Revenue growth of 8-10% & adj. EBITDA growth of 17- 22%.

