Starbucks runs to new high with 'star-power' on display

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) trades up after posting an improved quarter and setting the table for even more gains through pricing and cold coffee innovation.

Wells Fargo says Starbucks' star-power was back on display as the Americas comp jumepd to +4% from +1% in FQ3. Analyst Bonnie Herzog sees the December investor conference as a potential catalyst for shares.The firm takes its price target on the Outperform-rated stock up to $66 from $64.

Goldman Sachs hikes its price target on SBUX to $76 from $69 as it points to the strategic initiatives that could still be waiting in the wings.

Morgan Stanley stays cautious on the coffee giant with an Equal-weight rating and PT of $64. FY19 is seen as a "transitional" year with a heavy focus from investors on margins and traffic.

Shares of Starbucks are up 7.15% in premarket trading to $62.77 (52-week high territory).

