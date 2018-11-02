Extreme Networks +5.6% after Q1 beat, $60M buyback

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is up 5.6% premarket after beating on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q1 report and authorizing a $60M share repurchase.

The company narrowed losses on a GAAP basis (to $9.1M, a reduction in losses of $13.5M) after growing revenues 13%.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $9.4M, down $9.2M Y/Y.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) was up 130 basis points to 58%; operating margin was 5.8%, down from 10.6%.

Revenue breakout: Product, $177.7M (up 8%); Service, $62.2M (up 33%).

Cash and investments were $141.1M at quarter's end; inventory was $55.6M and ending debt was $187.6M.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $239M-$249M (vs. consensus for $244.7M); non-GAAP gross margin of 57.5-59.5%; and EPS of $0.06-$0.13 (vs. expectations for $0.10).

Previously: Extreme Networks beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Nov. 02 2018)

Press release