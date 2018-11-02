Vistra Energy to start dividend program, raises share buybacks

Vistra Energy (VST +4.1% ) jumps at the open despite reporting a wide miss on Q3 earnings, as it launches a dividend program and raises its share buyback program by $1.25B.

VST says it is adopting a dividend program to begin in Q1 2019 at ~$0.50/share; the company anticipates an annual dividend growth rate of 6%-8%/share and to target leverage of ~2.5x net debt to EBITDA by year-end 2020.

VST narrows guidance for FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA to $2.75B-$2.85B and for FY 2019 to $3.22B-$3.42B.