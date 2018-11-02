More on Cboe Q3: Trading volume improved M/M through quarter

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +1.4% ) Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.06 beat consensus by 4 cents and compares with 89 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"We saw trading volume in our proprietary products improve month-over-month throughout the third quarter and accelerate in October as volatility increased and investors around the globe looked to Cboe products to help manage their risk."

Q3 adjusted operating margin improved to 63.4% vs. 62.2% a year ago, while adjusted EBITDA margin was unchanged at 67.1%.

Q3 total revenue less cost of revenues by segment: