Analysts unimpressed with Apple ending unit reports

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives calls Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) choice to halt updates on unit sales and ASPs as the “jaw dropper.”

Ives says investors will find it a “tough pill to swallow” with Apple’s transparency taking a “major dent given that tracking iPhone units has become habitual” and it’s “critical to the thesis.”

Jefferies analyst Timothy O’Shea says the decision is “fueling fears the company has something to hide.” But he notes that disclosing Services gross margin for the first time could be a “potential catalyst.”

Apple shares are down 5% to $211.12.

Previously: Apple down 7% on soft guidance (Nov. 1)

Previously: BofAML steps to Apple sideline after earnings (Nov. 2)