Stocks rise after October jobs, Trump trade report; Apple weighs on techs

Stocks get a boost following an overnight report that Pres. Trump had asked his cabinet to draft a trade deal with China, although a senior White House official has since stated that negotiations still have a long way to go; Dow +0.4% , S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

The initial report propelled Asian equities to strong gains, with Japan's Nikkei +2.6% , China's Shanghai Composite +2.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng +4.2% ; European bourses trade higher across the board, with Germany's DAX +1.6% , France's CAC +1.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% .

In the U.S., October non-farm payrolls jumped by a greater than expected 250K, while average hourly earnings rose by an in-line 0.2% and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

In earnings, Apple -4.8% after iPhone shipments for Q3 missed estimates and offering disappointing guidance for Q4, as well as announcing major changes to its reporting structure; the moves overshadow stronger than expected Q3 earnings and revenue.

Financials ( +1.2% ), consumer discretionary ( +1.2% ) and energy ( +1.1% ) are early sector leaders, while utilities ( -0.2% ), real estate ( -0.5% ) and information technology ( -0.7% ) are the only S&P sectors in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields higher by 3 bps to 2.87% and 3.17%, respectively.