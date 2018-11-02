Stocks rise after October jobs, Trump trade report; Apple weighs on techs

Stocks get a boost following an overnight report that Pres. Trump had asked his cabinet to draft a trade deal with China, although a senior White House official has since stated that negotiations still have a long way to go; Dow +0.4%, S&P +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.1%.
The initial report propelled Asian equities to strong gains, with Japan's Nikkei +2.6%, China's Shanghai Composite +2.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng +4.2%; European bourses trade higher across the board, with Germany's DAX +1.6%, France's CAC +1.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.8%.
In the U.S., October non-farm payrolls jumped by a greater than expected 250K, while average hourly earnings rose by an in-line 0.2% and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.
In earnings, Apple -4.8% after iPhone shipments for Q3 missed estimates and offering disappointing guidance for Q4, as well as announcing major changes to its reporting structure; the moves overshadow stronger than expected Q3 earnings and revenue.
Financials (+1.2%), consumer discretionary (+1.2%) and energy (+1.1%) are early sector leaders, while utilities (-0.2%), real estate (-0.5%) and information technology (-0.7%) are the only S&P sectors in the red.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields higher by 3 bps to 2.87% and 3.17%, respectively.
U.S. WTI crude oil -0.5% at $63.38/bbl.
