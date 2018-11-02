American Axle & Manufacturing -12% after weak EBITDA view

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) sheds 12.2% in early trading following a Q3 profit miss.

The auto supplier's cut in adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 16.25% to 16.50% is also front and center with investors. Adjusted EBITDA fell to 15.1% of sales in Q3, compared to 17.3% a year ago. Full-year revenue guidance came in at ~$7.25B vs. $7.26B consensus.

American Axle slid to a 52-week low of $13.28 a bit earlier.

