Oppenheimer: Buy Fortinet on post-earnings pullback

Oppenheimer reiterates its Outperform rating and $97 price target for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and advises investors to take advantage of the post-earnings pullback.

Analyst Shaul Eyal notes that the Q3 results beat all major financial metrics including revenue Y/Y growth, margins, EPS, billings and CFO and raised Q4 guidance.

Product revenue had healthy growth up 20% Y/Y partly driven by a refresh cycle that’s only nearing its mid-way course, which leaves sufficient room for growth in the next two years.

The firm is raising its FY18-FY20 estimates to account for the continuing solid performance and says the pullback is only due to unrealistic investor expectations.

Fortinet shares are down 7.7% premarket to $77.25.



