U.S. Express in post-earnings swoon

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) fall 21.6% after Q3 EPS falls short of estimates.

The company says it's looking to improve its seated truck count and miles per tractor performance.

CEO update: "We have taken steps internally to address the relevant issues and both average seated truck count and average miles per tractor per working day have increased in October compared with the third quarter. Based on the strong freight volumes, rate environment and the capacity currently being requested from our customers for the upcoming peak season during the fourth quarter, we feel well positioned to make 2018 the most profitable year in our history."

USX traded at a post-IPO low of $7.94 earlier.