CSS Industries +2.3% post Q2 results

CSS Industries (CSS +2.3% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 11.4% Y/Y to $112.9M.

Segment revenue: Seasonal was $39.8M (-19.6% Y/Y); Gift $30.6M (-3.4% Y/Y) & Craft $42.5M (+110.4% Y/Y).

Q2 overall margins: Adj. gross declined 550 bps to 24.2%; Adj. operating declined 380 bps to 3.9% & Adj. EBITDA also declined 296 bps to 7%.

Cash & equivalents of $15.1M (-44% Y/Y); FCF of -$33.2M.

2019 Outlook: Net sales of $398-412M, resulting in Y/Y growth of 10%-14%; Net loss to be ~$12.5-10.2M; Adj. EBITDA of $26-29M; D&A of $14.2M & income tax benefit of $2-1.3M.

