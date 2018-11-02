Boeing says China plant to start operations next month

Boeing (BA +1.3% ) says it will start operations in December at its 737 completion plant in China, and Air China will take delivery of the first plane produced at the facility.

Boeing invested $33M last year in a joint venture with Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China to oversee the plant in Zhoushan, which will install interiors and paint liveries.

State-run media quoted Boeing China President John Bruns as saying the factory would deliver only one aircraft this year and gradually increase output until it hits a delivery target of 100 planes per year.