Oppenheimer cuts Universal Display target on earnings weakness

Oppenheimer reduces its Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) price target from $140 to $120 after the earnings miss and FY guidance cut.

Management attributed most of the shortfall to soft demand from Samsung and yield improvement at LG (LPL +4.3% ) for its OLED TV.

The firm says it’s unclear when Chinese OLED panel makers will reach the scale of Korean competitors despite high capacity investments for the next two years.

Source: Analyst note.

Universal Display shares are down 26% to $95.98.

