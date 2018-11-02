Adamas Pharma down 22% after Q3 report, slow market penetration for Gocovri

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS -21.9% ) slumps on nearly double normal volume in reaction to its Q3 results released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

GOCOVRI sales were $10.6M up 39% from Q2's $7.6M and up four-fold from Q1's $2.6M. Company believes peak penetration will be 25 - 30% in the Parkinson's disease dyskinesia population. Penetration this year will be ~1%, expected to grow to ~2% in 2019. Management is refining its sales approach to increase effectiveness.

Sales are recorded when the drug is delivered to its specialty pharmacy, not when sold to patients.

Number of distinct prescribers: ~1,200, up 24% sequentially.

Net loss: ($33.2M) (-42%). Quick asset balance: $233.2M.

Enrollment in Phase 3 study of ADS-5102 (high-dose amantadine) in MS patients with walking impairment should be completed in H2 2019.

Pivotal study of epilepsy candidate ADS-4101 (lacosamide) should launch in 2019.

